Driver, passenger identified in deadly crash in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The driver and the passenger involved in the deadly crash that occurred in Hanover County has been identified.
At 1:40 a.m. on July 10, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-95 north.
Police say a 2020 BMW 330I was traveling northbound on I-95 when it ran off the right side of the interstate near mile marker 96.
The vehicle struck a VDOT sign and overturned into a tree.
The driver of the BMW, Hector Javier Legrand, 25, of Naples, Florida, was transported to VCU Medical Center, however, the passenger, identified as Cornelius Lee Legrand, 27 of Naples, Florida, died at the scene.
Both men were wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
Police say charges are pending.
