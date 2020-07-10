1 dead, 1 fighting for life after head-on collision

July 10, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT - Updated July 10 at 6:02 PM

NOTTOWAY Co., Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead and another is fighting for life after a head-on collision in Nottoway County on Friday.

Virginia State Police were called to West Colonial Trail Highway and Lewiston Plank Road around 4:51 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

Troopers said there is one confirmed death and another person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating.

No additional details were immediately provided.

