1 dead, 1 fighting for life after head-on collision

NOTTOWAY Co., Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead and another is fighting for life after a head-on collision in Nottoway County on Friday.
Virginia State Police were called to West Colonial Trail Highway and Lewiston Plank Road around 4:51 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.
Troopers said there is one confirmed death and another person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are investigating.
No additional details were immediately provided.
