Chesterfield Co. native completes assignment aboard oldest commissioned warship afloat

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield County native has completed a successful assignment board the oldest commissioned warship afloat: USS Constitution.
Yeoman 3rd Class Zhane Brown bid farewell to the officers and crew after finishing a two-year tour aboard the ship on July 9.
“Duty aboard USS Constitution is one of the Navy’s special programs, and all prospective crewmembers must meet a high standard of sustained excellence and interview to be selected for the assignment,” the Navy said.
Brown has served two years in the Navy and the USS Constitution was her first duty station.
“It has been an honor to serve on board Old Ironsides for the first two years of my naval career,” Brown said.
She graduated from Old Dominion University in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and human services.
“USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855,” the Navy said.
The active-duty sailors onboard normally give free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.