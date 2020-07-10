Bon Secours eases visitor restrictions for Richmond hospitals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours has eased the visitor restrictions at its Richmond hospitals after putting them in places due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Bon Secours recognizes that having family support is important for the wellbeing of our patients. Therefore, while continuing to ensure the safety of our patients, health care workers and visitors, visitation restrictions have been relaxed at all seven Richmond market hospitals,” Bon Secours said.
Bon Secours released the following guidelines:
One visitor:
- All admitted patients (excluding COVID-19 patients)
- Emergency Department patients (excluding COVID-19 patients)
- End-of-life situations or when essential for well-being and care
- Community clergy/spiritual support
Two visitors:
- Mother/baby and NICU (including doula if requested)
- Children under 12
Bon Secours said it continues to monitor the latest data trends in its facilities to ensure policies keep everyone safe.
“In addition to completing universal screening checks for all associates, patients and visitors, Bon Secours continues to implement physical distancing in congregate settings, and frequent cleaning of high-touch areas,” Bon Secours said.
The following precautions will be asked of visitors:
- All visitors will have a temperature check and appropriate symptom/exposure screening prior to entry to the facility. Visitors presenting with a fever or symptoms suggestive of possible COVID-19 infection (per current CDC recommendations) will not be permitted to enter.
- All visitors must comply with universal masking, social distancing, hand hygiene and cough etiquette.
- Visitors are encouraged to remain in patient’s rooms and to alert nursing staff when they are leaving.
At this time, no one is permitted to visit COVID-19 patients. Visitors under the age of 15 are also not permitted.
