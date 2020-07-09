What sank the Atlantic Coast Pipeline? It wasn’t just environmentalism.

In a year of turmoil, the news that Dominion Energy and Duke Energy had decided to pull the plug on the pipeline still managed to be a bombshell. The companies had poured billions into the effort, which was only about 6 percent complete. They had just won a victory at the U.S. Supreme Court, which had declared the pipeline could pass beneath the Appalachian Trail. And Dominion CEO, president and chairman Tom Farrell had been adamant over the prior months that the project not only was still viable but would be done by 2022.