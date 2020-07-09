What sank the Atlantic Coast Pipeline? It wasn’t just environmentalism.

The news seemed to come out of nowhere.
On a hot Sunday afternoon, Union Hill pastor Paul M. Wilson was sitting on his porch eating seafood when he got a call that the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, the 600-mile natural gas conduit that he and thousands of others in Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina had been fighting for six years, was dead.
At first he couldn’t believe it. And he wasn’t alone in his skepticism — when Dave Sligh, a pipeline opponent in Charlottesville and conservation director of Wild Virginia, saw a Facebook post with the announcement, his first thought was, “That’s not fair, he shouldn’t be making jokes like this.”
But the calls kept coming.
“Within 15 minutes I got four or five other calls. Some people out of state called me,” said Wilson. “Then I knew it was real.”
It was, he said, “the best news I’ve heard in 47 years” — since his wife had agreed to marry him.
In a year of turmoil, the news that Dominion Energy and Duke Energy had decided to pull the plug on the pipeline still managed to be a bombshell. The companies had poured billions into the effort, which was only about 6 percent complete. They had just won a victory at the U.S. Supreme Court, which had declared the pipeline could pass beneath the Appalachian Trail. And Dominion CEO, president and chairman Tom Farrell had been adamant over the prior months that the project not only was still viable but would be done by 2022.
So what happened?
Dominion attributed the pipeline’s demise to “ongoing delays and increasing cost uncertainty which threatens the economic viability of the project.” In particular, the utility pointed a finger at a string of legal challenges to federal and state permits the pipeline had received and then subsequently saw yanked. The delays had been extremely costly: since the initial $4.5 to $5 billion estimates, the price tag had risen to $8 billion.
“To state the obvious, permitting for investment in gas transmission and storage has become increasingly litigious, uncertain and costly,” Farrell told investors on a Monday call. “This trend, though deeply concerning for our country’s economic growth and energy security, is a new reality.”
President Donald Trump’s administration, which had argued on behalf of Dominion before the Supreme Court in February, blamed what U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette on Sunday called “the well-funded, obstructionist environmental lobby,” an accusation picked up by industry groups like the U.S. Energy Association, which called out “environmental lobbyists with a myopic view and an ideology-driven agenda.”
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.