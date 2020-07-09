VISAA releases guidelines & recommendations for fall sports

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As high school athletic programs in the commonwealth prepare to take the field in the fall, VISAA has released its recommendations and guidelines for member schools, which are based on information from the CDC, the Governor’s office, and the Virginia Department of Education, to name a few.
There are four-pages of guidelines on the VISAA website.
Some of the recommendations include: Temperatures checks before every session, no sharing of workout equipment, and everyone should wear a mask at all times, except when they are participating in exercises.
Also, the athletes should be divided into small groups, maintain social distancing, and stay with that group on a daily basis.
They also recommend not using locker rooms, with the players instead arriving at practice in the proper gear.
In addition, contact should be limited, which includes everything from wrestling or tackling, to passing a ball between teammates.
All of the guidelines can be found at the VISAA website.
