Virginia won’t release data on COVID-19 outbreaks at chicken plants, despite nursing home reversal

“At the start of the pandemic, fewer COVID-19 outbreaks made it difficult to release the names of these facilities while upholding anonymity requirements under Virginia code,” Northam spokesperson Alena Yarmosky told the Mercury at the time. “Now that there are more cases in Virginia, it is less likely that releasing this information would compromise anonymity or limit cooperation with a public health investigation. It is also important that this information is released now, given inconsistent information reported at the federal level.”