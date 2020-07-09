VCU releases statement on regulations for international students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University has released a statement on the new federal regulations for international students amid the COVID-19 pandemic and reopening plans for the fall.
International students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools offer classes entirely online this fall, under new guidelines issued Monday by federal immigration authorities.
The guidelines, issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, provide additional pressure for universities to reopen even amid growing concerns about the recent spread of COVID-19 among young adults. Colleges received the guidance the same day that some institutions, including Harvard University, announced that all instruction will be offered remotely.
The university says it has reached out to international students in regard to supporting them and help them complete their degrees.
“As a global community, we need collaboration and cohesion now more than ever. All of us at VCU share the commitment to ensuring that all of our students, regardless of their background, can thrive here in ways that are meaningful to them and to the human experience they will soon lead,” Dr. Michael Rao, Ph.D., President of VCU and VCU Health said in a statement.
