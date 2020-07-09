Tropical Storm Fay forms off the coast of North Carolina

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tropical Storm Fay formed off the coast of North Carolina near the Outer Banks Thursday afternoon.
Sustained winds with Fay are 45 mph. The storm is expected to slightly strengthen as it makes it northward movement.
We could certainly use some rain in central Virginia, but it does not look like it will come from this system. Only an isolated shower will be possible Thursday evening into Friday.
There is a rip current risk along the coast through Friday. Be aware if you had plans to head to Virginia Beach.
Heaviest rain totals will be in Delaware and New Jersey with this system where Flash Flood Watches are currently in place.
