Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Henrico.
Crews were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. at West Broad Street and Spring Oak Drive near the Barnes and Noble and Short Pump Town Center.
Police said a man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
The Crash Team was called to the scene to investigate.
Drivers are urged to use an alternate route while police investigate.
