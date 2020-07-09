Richmond prosecutor says mayor’s Confederate symbol removal order is justified

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As more symbols of the Confederacy fall yet again in Richmond, a three-page letter is providing the man behind the decision with some legal cover.
Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin says Mayor Levar Stoney's actions are justified.
“I had received letters and emails for people asking what my viewpoint was and asking whether or not I was going to charge the mayor, whether or not the mayor should be charged criminally and obviously if he did something that the law allowed him to do, there’s no basis for a criminal charge,” said McEachin.
Last week, Stoney ordered the immediate removal of 11 Confederate symbols in public spaces.
Thursday marked the end of that work with the removal of a statue of Joseph Bryan and a marker for confederate General Fitzhugh Lee from Monroe Park.
“It’s pushing change,” said JaQuan Borders, who watched monuments removed from Monroe Park. “Action is actually being taken, as you see we out here witnessing this statue being removed.”
As of Thursday morning, the globe atop the Matthew Fontaine Maury monument is also gone.
Trucks were seen arriving at the monument to prepare to remove the globe.
McEachin believes the law allows for the removals since the city is under a state of emergency.
"I reached my own decision but it's always good to have a second pair of eyes sometimes look at something and so I decided to ask the attorney general for an opinion from his office which is what prompted the letter," said McEachin.
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring’s office tells said it’s a long-standing policy not to issue opinions on matters currently in litigation.
Earlier this week, an anonymous person filed suit against the mayor over the removal asking for an injunction, which a judge granted on Thursday.
For now, Richmond City Hall officials aren’t commenting on the suit nor the new revelations from the commonwealth’s attorney.
