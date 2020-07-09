Tenants protest at John Marshall Courthouse in response to eviction proceedings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tenants living on Chamberlayne Avenue protested at the John Marshall Courthouse Thursday due to unlawful detainer cases in Richmond.
The protest is organized by the Richmond Tenants Union and focuses on Zacharia’s Brothers, a leading company that owns property throughout Richmond.
The Richmond Tenants Union delivered letters to the tenants, who were unaware of the court cases against them.
According to the Richmond Tenants Union, due to tenants not being aware of court cases, they don’t show up, therefore, the landlord automatically wins the case and can begin the eviction process.
“Notifying tenants of upcoming cases is just one step toward taking back the absurd amount of power landlords have taken from tenants over the years in our city,” Richmond Tenants Union said on Facebook. “It’s one step toward building tenant power.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.