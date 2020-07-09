Tenants protest at John Marshall Courthouse in response to eviction proceedings

The protest is organized by the Richmond Tenants Union and focuses on Zacharia’s Brothers, a leading company that owns property throughout Richmond. (Source: Hannah Eason - The Commonwealth Times)
July 9, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT - Updated July 9 at 12:13 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tenants living on Chamberlayne Avenue protested at the John Marshall Courthouse Thursday due to unlawful detainer cases in Richmond.

The protest is organized by the Richmond Tenants Union and focuses on Zacharia’s Brothers, a leading company that owns property throughout Richmond.

On July 1, a previous eviction protest at the courthouse turned violent after protesters were pepper-sprayed by police.

The Richmond Tenants Union delivered letters to the tenants, who were unaware of the court cases against them.

According to the Richmond Tenants Union, due to tenants not being aware of court cases, they don’t show up, therefore, the landlord automatically wins the case and can begin the eviction process.

“Notifying tenants of upcoming cases is just one step toward taking back the absurd amount of power landlords have taken from tenants over the years in our city,” Richmond Tenants Union said on Facebook. “It’s one step toward building tenant power.”

There are over 100 unlawful detainer cases for Zacharias Brothers tenants scheduled tomorrow in Richmond, nearly all of...

Posted by Richmond Tenants Union on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

