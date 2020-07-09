News to Know for July 9: Lawsuit on statue removal; Gun legislation bill signing; Flying Squirrels movie night; VCU supports international students; Mostly cloudy day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
Right lane open, left lane closed on I-85 in Dinwiddie County near the Courthouse Road Exit due to a tractor-trailer crash.
Traffic is being diverted off of Exit 53.
Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Moderate to heavy rain arrives later in the evening and overnight, mainly along the eastern tips of the peninsulas and over the bay.
Highs in the mid and upper 80s.
A lawsuit was filed on Tuesday trying to stop Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney from ordering the removal of the city’s Confederate monuments.
The lawsuit claims that the emergency order Stoney issued to have the monuments removed was unlawful and in violation of public notice requirements.
It also claims that it was done as part of Stoney’s “personal vision and not as a matter of public safety or law.”
The lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of an anonymous client in Richmond Circuit Court, is seeking an emergency injunction to stop the removal of the monuments.
Authorities say former “Glee” star Naya Rivera is missing and being searched for at a Southern California lake.
The Ventura County Sheriff's Department late Wednesday confirmed that Rivera, 33, is the person being searched for in the waters of Lake Piru, which is approximately 56 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
KNBC reported late Wednesday that Rivera rented a pontoon boat at the Lake Piru reservoir Wednesday and that her young son was found on the boat wearing a life vest.
Rivera’s identification was found on the boat. Sheriff’s officials launched a boat and helicopter search Wednesday afternoon, but that had been suspended by nighttime.
The search will continue early Thursday.
Governor Ralph Northam will be holding a ceremonial bill signing for gun legislation today.
The event will take place after the one-year anniversary of the special session Northam called after the Virginia Beach Mass shooting.
Gov. Northam had proposed several gun measures for that session, but it was quickly adjourned after two hours.
However, during this year’s General Assembly, several of those bills, including universal background checks and reinstating the ‘one handgun per month law’, passed.
Richmond Public Schools will be discussing plans to reopen for the fall of 2020.
RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras will be presenting two reopening plans to the school board on July 9.
The school board will be reviewing and discussing the plans on July 9. They will not vote on a decision yet.
Health officials have also released new guidelines to the school district once it reopens.
The Chesterfield Education Association is seeking input from teachers, staff and anyone else employed by Chesterfield Schools on returning to school this fall.
The association is asking employees to take a survey on what they want CEA to advocate for so that a return to school would be safe.
From guidelines released earlier this week, the Virginia Department of Education said superintendents and local school leaders have the ultimate responsibility for deciding the best plans for reopening individual districts.
To take the Chesterfield Education Association, click here.
Virginia Commonwealth University has released a statement on the new federal regulations for international students amid the COVID-19 pandemic and reopening plans for the fall.
International students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools offer classes entirely online this fall, under new guidelines issued Monday by federal immigration authorities.
The guidelines, issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, provide additional pressure for universities to reopen even amid growing concerns about the recent spread of COVID-19 among young adults. Colleges received the guidance the same day that some institutions, including Harvard University, announced that all instruction will be offered remotely.
There may not be baseball at the Diamond in 2020, but the Flying Squirrels still plan on putting the building to good use for their community.
The team has unveiled “Movies in the Outfield,” which will be a chance for fans to get to the ballpark and catch a flick.
The screenings will be held every Thursday and Saturday night and begin this Thursday, July 9.
Admission is $8 per person (children 3 and younger are admitted free).
The new, twice-a-week series begins on Thursday night with a showing of the classic baseball film, “Field of Dreams.” The gates at The Diamond open at 6:05 p.m. and the movie will begin at 7:05 p.m.
