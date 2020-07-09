Mechanicsville pediatric cancer survivor’s birthday wish comes true

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - A pediatric cancer survivor from Mechanicsville has had her birthday wish come true.
Ten-year-old Sawyer Perkins was diagnosed with cancer at age 5. Despite doctors diagnosing her with only a 17% chance of survival, come Monday, Sawyer will be celebrating her tenth birthday.
“I’m really excited,” Perkins tells NBC12 of reaching “double digits.”
As a pediatric cancer patient, Sawyer has trouble walking, which is one of the reasons why she loves the water.
“It relieves the pain and gives her some exercise,” her mother Jamie Perkins said.
So this year for her tenth birthday, there was only one present she asked for.
“It’s summertime, it’s 90 degrees what better way to celebrate with the family than with a pool?” asks Johnny Mazza of Medallion Pools.
Medallion Pools, along with Mason’s Toy Box, surprised Sawyer with a brand new above-ground swimming pool in her own back yard.
“It’s awesome to see her in there smiling and having a good time,” Mazza continues.
Mason’s Toy Box is a non-profit organization that helps families by offering gifts to hospitalized children. Sawyer is no stranger to the organization.
She has been a recipient in the past, but she’s also been a volunteer, attending events and helping other children in need.
