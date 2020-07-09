A look inside the renovated Robins Nature Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re taking a look inside the newly renovated Robins Nature Center at Maymont - plus a list of what’s reopened if you’re interested in a family outing. So many of us have come to love the great outdoors through this pandemic. Or at least, increased our appreciation for getting outside-- and getting out of the house.
Maymont has been a popular spot to social distance, and get a change of scenery. And now there’s a little more to see. The Robins Nature Center went under construction last fall...and finally reopened last week.
“We have new exhibits like being able to go up in our 34-foot climber,” said Krista Weatherford, Director of Programming and Community Engagement. “It’s an active sculpture and allows kids to see the whole gallery area from different vantage points and that’s really fun and fascinating and everybody loves that”
So, to climb the wall - there are rules right now, like small family groups at a time- to maintain social distance. But you can sign up for times, so you’re not just standing around waiting. You’ll see lots of new things to touch.
“We have a lot of new digital experiences as well so you can actually go through and use touch tables to look at different species you would find in watersheds, pools, different things like that,” said Weatherford.
And if the word “touch” already has you squirming, no worries.
“So we hand sanitizer stations, we have hand sanitizing wipes for all our touchables … we’re constantly cleaning things throughout the day and making sure everything is clean,” said Weatherford.
There is SOME walk-ins welcome, but you’d have to arrive exactly when there was an opening. Or wait until one opened up. So the reservation is your best bet, especially with little ones.
And this should be a huge tip for some families:
“For the most part, the grounds are open. The farm just opened up again. So you can go over and feed animals again and we’re really excited about that” said Weatherford.
And you can still make birthday party reservations online. Just know all the options won’t be available. It’s all part of working through the pandemic.
