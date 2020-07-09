IRS reminds taxpayers to watch out for scams as filing deadline draws near

“While the October extension provides additional time to file your tax return – it is not an extension to pay any taxes due”, said Kelly R. Jackson, Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the IRS Criminal Investigation division for the Washington DC Field Office. “However, IRS does have several options available to assist those facing hardships who cannot pay in full, including those affected by COVID-19. The IRS encourages taxpayers to visit IRS.gov as soon as possible to explore these options and avoid accruing interest and penalties after the July 15 deadline.”