IRS reminds taxpayers to watch out for scams as filing deadline draws near

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation division is reminded taxpayers to watch out for scams as the filing deadline of July 15 nears.
Due to COVID-19, the original filing deadline and payment due date for 2019 was moved to July 15.
“While the October extension provides additional time to file your tax return – it is not an extension to pay any taxes due”, said Kelly R. Jackson, Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the IRS Criminal Investigation division for the Washington DC Field Office. “However, IRS does have several options available to assist those facing hardships who cannot pay in full, including those affected by COVID-19. The IRS encourages taxpayers to visit IRS.gov as soon as possible to explore these options and avoid accruing interest and penalties after the July 15 deadline.”
As the deadline approaches, the IRS says to beware of tax and COVID-19 related cames.
“Criminals use the tax filing deadline as an opportunity to steal personal and financial information”, said Jackson. “Taxpayers should remain vigilant and know that the IRS will not initiate contact with them via phone, email or social media to request personal or financial information.”
Taxpayers can report COVID-19 scams to the National Center for Disaster Fraud. Taxpayers can also report fraud or theft of their Economic Impact Payments to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. Unsolicited (phishing) e-mails that appear to be from the IRS should be forwarded to phishing@irs.gov.
