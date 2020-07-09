‘I don’t want another mother to go through this’: Family wants answers weeks after deadly triple-shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A family wants answers two weeks after a triple-shooting that left two men dead and a third man fighting for life.
Police first thought it was an accident until they were able to get a closer look.
“I don’t wish this on anyone else. I don’t want another mother to go through this,” Tasha Johnson said.
Standing on the bridge where her 24-year-old son Cinque Johnson was killed, Tasha Johnson says she won’t stop fighting for her son.
“We come out here rain or shine. We come out here every day to bring things for the memorial,” Johnson said.
As the memorial grows, so does the questions. Three men were found inside of a jeep next to a creek on Forest Hill Avenue after neighbors told police they heard gunshots moments before the crash. All three men were found inside the car shot.
Police say Cinque Johnson, 24, and Larry Branch,24, were killed.
A third man is fighting for life in a hospital.
“All I heard is they had a few leads that day, but I haven’t heard anything from police in the last few weeks,” Johnson said.
Two weeks later, the search for those responsible and why continues.
“Every morning I wake up and I wish it was a dream,” a family member said.
“He had a lot of dreams and aspirations for his children, and now he can’t even accomplish,” Johnson said.
Tasha said the family has been torn now that the glue has been taken away. Cinque was described as an affectionate father and his children are devastated.
“My child was an innocent victim. I always told my child that he would never end up on a t-shirt but look where my child is now. He’s on a t-shirt because of something so serious as gun violence,” Johnson said.
As the memorial grows, the family hopes to one day rename the bridge in his honor.
“He was a major part of our lives and now my baby’s gone, and I can’t have him back,” Johnson said.
This grieving mother hopes whoever is responsible comes forward.
“You need to turn yourself in. I know this is haunting you. I know you can’t sleep,” Johnson said.
