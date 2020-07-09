Green Top, Hanover Sheriff’s Office host food drive for food pantries

HANOVER, VA. (WWBT)- Families are going to be able to enjoy several meals thanks to a whole lot of generosity from the community.
The Hanover Sheriff’s Office and Green Top Sporting Goods hosted the day-long food drive is aimed at collecting as much food as possible to help re-stock local food banks.
The food pantries have been hit hard during the pandemic, with more and more people in need, and the food running out.
So on Thursday, people dropped off canned goods and non-perishable items. There was even a drive-thru lane to make it as easy as possible.
“I just [had] a lady pull up in a van with six bags. Unloaded a variety of canned foods, and that touches your heart,” says Blaine Altaffer, the Green Top President and CEO.
Despite the hot summer sun beating down, organizers say it was all worth it.
“One of our most basic needs in life is to be able to eat food and have sustenance. As a law enforcement officer, to be able to see the fruit of that labor and provide that food to someone in need, there’s no better feeling,” adds Capt. Terry Sullivan of the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
Green Top says it has been a part of the community for more than seventy years and wanted to find a way to give back, so it tossed out the call for help with a food drive, and the sheriff's office answered that call.
Sullivan says that’s because they were already looking to help replenish food banks, so the timing was perfect. The plan is to work out which places need the food the most and then distribute it.
