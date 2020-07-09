Gov. Northam holding ceremonial bill signing for gun legislation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam will be holding a ceremonial bill signing for gun legislation today.
The event will take place after the one-year anniversary of the special session Northam called after the Virginia Beach Mass shooting.
Gov. Northam had proposed several gun measures for that session, but it was quickly adjourned after two hours.
However, during this year’s General Assembly, several of those bills, including universal background checks and reinstating the ‘one handgun per month law’, passed.
