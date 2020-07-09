Former VSU professor and son of civil rights pioneer, Dr. Oliver Hill Jr., dies

“He was a great man and a nationally renowned professor, researcher, and scientist. Dr. Hill dedicated a great deal of his research and his passion to changing the lives of the African American community by creating a pathway to educational opportunities through his work in school reform and student testing. He was instrumental in the creation of VSU’s PH.D. in Health Psychology, the University’s first Ph.D. program. Dr. Hill’s contributions as a faculty member, department chair, and interim dean made us better as a University. The far reaches of Dr. Oliver Hill’s impact truly transformed lives.”