Forecast: Tropical system could bring downpours to the Bay, not much for Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re watching the potential for heavy rain Thursday into early Friday but only along the Bay. This as an area of low pressure near the Carolinas moves northward.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Moderate to heavy rain arrives later in the evening and overnight, mainly along the eastern tips of the peninsulas and over the bay. Highs in the mid and upper 80s. (Rain Chance 30%)
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, a shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
TUESDAY:Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s.
