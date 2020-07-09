CIAA suspends 2020 fall sports season

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWBT) - The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) has announced that its sports have been suspended for the fall of 2020 due to ongoing safety concerns associated with COVID-19. This means Virginia Union and Virginia State will not field schedules.
The decision is informed by the reality that several CIAA member schools are located in states experiencing dramatic increases in new COVID-19 cases. This recent rise in cases has led to a pause in phased reopening plans in many of these states, resulting in uncertainty as to whether students will return to campus this fall at several CIAA member institutions.
At the recommendation of the CIAA Athletic Directors Association, with approval from the Board of Directors, the conference will explore the possibility of a modified schedule of competition for football and volleyball as well as men’s and women’s cross country during the spring of 2021. If a move to the spring is adopted, revised game and practice schedules will be established along with the process of determining conference champions for these respective sports. A time frame on this decision has yet to be determined.
Additionally, CIAA membership has unanimously agreed to honor athletic scholarships for their fall sports student-athletes.
The league says that decisions regarding winter and spring sports will be decided at a later date as it monitors COVID-19 activity.
