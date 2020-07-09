CAA will make fall sports decision with “health, safety and welfare” as priorities

Some of those decisions to date- adopting an “extreme flexible scheduling” model for the 2020-2021 school year. Under the model, each CAA institution has committed to play at least the minimum number of contests per sport to meet NCAA sport sponsorship requirements, and has the option of scheduling additional games up to the NCAA maximum if they so choose. While it is expected that in many instances conference institutions will compete against other league members, it will not be required that an institution play any CAA contests. However, CAA institutions in the same region would have the ability to play multiple games against each other.