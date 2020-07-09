ATF offers $5K reward for information about GRTC Pulse bus fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Washington Field Division is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for setting a GRTC Pulse bus on fire.
The bus was set on fire on May 30 during protests that turned violent in downtown Richmond.
The fire happened around 4 a.m. that Saturday in the area of West Broad and North Belvidere Streets in front of a drug store.
The ATF is working with the Richmond Police Department, who is leading the investigation, on the arson case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the ATF at 888-283-8477 or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov. Tips can also be shared with Richmond Police Department Detective Lindsey at 804-646-6190.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.