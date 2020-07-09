Annual Virginia Beach festival canceled for first time

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Organizers of an annual festival on the Virginia coast have announced that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-day event scheduled for September has been canceled.
An announcement on its web page said the Neptune Festival Boardwalk weekend, set for Sept. 25-27, was canceled for the first time in its 47-year history.
Festival president and CEO Nancy Creech said that after discussion with staff and the board, it was decided it couldn’t proceed with a festival of this magnitude.
Creech said the festival will focus on plans for 2021.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)