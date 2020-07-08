4-year-old child killed in fatal two-vehicle crash

PRINCE EDWARD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a 4-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Prince Edward County.
On July 5 at 12:27 p.m., a 2008 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling north on Route 604 when it ran off the right side of the road.
The driver overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to cross back into the highway, cross the centerline and struck a southbound 2004 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck, according to the investigation.
A 4-year-old male passenger of the Aveo was transported to VCU Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries on July 7.
Police say the child was in a child safety seat at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
