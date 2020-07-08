VSP: 9 killed in crashes over the Fourth of July weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a total of nine people were killed, including a 4-year-old boy, in crashes across the state over the Fourth of July weekend.
The nine deadly crashes happened between 12:01 a.m. July 2, 2020, and midnight July 5, 2020. During the 2019 holiday period, seven people were killed in crashes on Virginia’s highways.
The nine deadly crashes happened in Albemarle, Arlington, Augusta, Bedford, Carroll, James City, Lunenburg, Prince Edward and Russell counties. The Augusta, Arlington and Russell county crashes all involved motorcycles. A 4-year-old boy from Charlotte County was killed in the Prince Edward crash.
“Even though state police did its part to enhance its response times and traffic safety enforcement efforts, too many motorists still put their lives and others at risk during the holiday weekend by failing to drive smart, safe or sober,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “As we look towards the remainder of the summer travel season, I can’t stress enough the need for every driver and passenger, motorcyclist and bicyclist, pedestrian and commercial vehicle driver to make travel safety a priority. Sharing the road responsibly, complying with speed limits, buckling up and never driving impaired or distracted are what it takes to reduce crash-related injuries and deaths on Virginia’s highways.”
During the four-day period, troopers arrested 44 drunk drivers. State police also cited 1,537 speeders and 732 reckless drivers and issued 126 citations to individuals for failing to obey the law and buckle up.
Troopers were also called to 444 traffic crashes across the state and assisted 1,153 disabled/stranded drivers.
