Travel experts predict surge in road trips as major airlines warn thousands of layoffs

AAA recommends checking restrictions for states and/or areas of states you are traveling to or through and has an online COVID-19 Travel Restrictions map of the United States to help travelers keep track of the landscape of rules and regulations. The tool allows travelers to review the operational hours and protocols of destination attractions, rest stops, and more along your travel route. AAA says closures, stay-at-home orders and quarantine rules vary greatly across states, and even among various counties and cities within the states.