RPS discusses reopening plans for fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools will be discussing plans to reopen for the fall of 2020.
Health officials have also released new guidelines to the school district once it reopens.
The new guidelines include:
- People stay six feet apart, three feet apart with face coverings
- A limited number of students on buses, including during extracurricular activities and sports
- No gatherings of more than 50 people
RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras will be presenting two reopening plans to the school board on July 9.
Plan A
- A fully virtual option PLUS
- A hybrid option that includes 2 days of in-person instruction and 3 days of virtual instruction each week PLUS
- 5 days of in-person instruction each week for students with greater academic needs (e.g., certain students with IEPs and certain English Learners)
Plan B
- A fully virtual option PLUS
- A fully in-person option
Superintendent Kamras said Plan B is now possible because the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education just released guidance that allows schools to use three feet for physical distancing (instead of six) as long as everyone is wearing masks.
That means RPS could potentially bring back all families who did not want the fully virtual option.
The school board will be reviewing and discussing the plans on July 9. They will not vote on a decision yet.
