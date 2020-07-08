Richmond woman wins $500,000 from scratch-off ticket

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond woman has won $500,000 a scratch-off ticket from the Virginia Lottery.
Batsheva Harari said she couldn’t believe it when her husband calmly handed her the Mega Money ticket that was already scratched off.
“Is this for real?” she said. “Are you kidding me?”
The ticket was bought at Kroger Fuel Center along Time Price Way.
“Mega Money (game #1999) was recently ended by the Virginia Lottery, although players still have until December 2 to redeem any winning tickets in the game. The odds of winning that top prize are 1 in 489,600, while the odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.39,” the Virginia Lottery said.
Harari is a stay-at-home mom and said she and her husband have no immediate plans for the winnings.
