Prince George’s Harding honored as Gatorade Virginia Track Athlete of the Year
Prince George track and field star Javonte Harding was named Gatorade Virginia Track and Field Athlete of the Year. (Source: Royals Media)
By Marc Davis | July 8, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT - Updated July 8 at 6:09 PM

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George senior sprinter Javonte’ Harding saw his senior season cut short because of COVID-19, but that’s not stopping him from pulling in a major award.

Harding has been named Gatorade Virginia Track and Field Athlete of the Year on the boys side. He’s the second student-athlete from Prince George to win the honor (John Warren, 2014). The Royals’ senior is now a finalist for the Gatorade national award, which will be announced later this month.

The sprinter’s shortened season was highlighted by a 6.30 55-yard dash, winning him a state title and putting him at number five among prep runners nationwide. His 10.39 100-yard dash time in 2019 earned him All-American honors and was the third-fastest time ever run by a Virginia athlete. He was also ranked 22nd among high school competitors this past winter in the 300-meter dash.

Harding boasts a 3.14 GPA and volunteers as a youth coach for the Special Olympics. He’s signed a national letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career at North Carolina A&T University.

