Prince George’s Harding honored as Gatorade Virginia Track Athlete of the Year

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George senior sprinter Javonte’ Harding saw his senior season cut short because of COVID-19, but that’s not stopping him from pulling in a major award.
Harding has been named Gatorade Virginia Track and Field Athlete of the Year on the boys side. He’s the second student-athlete from Prince George to win the honor (John Warren, 2014). The Royals’ senior is now a finalist for the Gatorade national award, which will be announced later this month.
The sprinter’s shortened season was highlighted by a 6.30 55-yard dash, winning him a state title and putting him at number five among prep runners nationwide. His 10.39 100-yard dash time in 2019 earned him All-American honors and was the third-fastest time ever run by a Virginia athlete. He was also ranked 22nd among high school competitors this past winter in the 300-meter dash.
Harding boasts a 3.14 GPA and volunteers as a youth coach for the Special Olympics. He’s signed a national letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career at North Carolina A&T University.
