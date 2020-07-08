Police: Henrico woman arrested after domestic-related shooting

Police: Henrico woman arrested after domestic-related shooting
Henrico County Police said a woman has been arrested after shooting a man in Henrico, leaving him injured. (Source: Henrico County Police Division)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 4, 2020 at 5:35 AM EDT - Updated July 8 at 12:21 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Police have arrested a woman in connection to a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

Officers were called around 10:26 p.m. on July 3 for a reported shooting in the 3400 block of Reynolds Road. Upon arrival, officer discovered a male victim with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition; his current condition is unknown at this time.

Sharon Ann Carter, 53, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and assault (malicious wounding).

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.