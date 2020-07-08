Police: Gloucester man charged with killing infant, critically injuring wife

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WWBT) - The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Gloucester County has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of an infant and the malicious wounding of his wife.
Dennis Chambers is in custody after a woman was found critically injured and her infant child dead.
Deputies were called to the 4200 Block of Aberdeen Creek Road on Tuesday around 1:40 p.m. after the woman and her child had not been heard from for a length of time.
At the scene, deputies found the woman with severe injuries and her infant 5-month-old child was also found dead.
Deputies said the woman is currently in critical but stable condition. The cause of her injuries and the child’s death are under investigation.
The sheriff’s office was searching for the woman’s husband, 60-year-old Dennis Chambers, so they could speak with him.
On July 8 at approximately 4 p.m., the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office that a citizen saw the 2010 Volkswagen Beetle owned by Chambers at the Wahrani Nature Trail located on Eltham Road in New Kent.
Police say after an extensive search of the area, Chambers was located and taken into custody and has been charged with second-degree murder of the 5-month-old and malicious wounding to his wife.
Chambers is currently being held at the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office without bond.
