Petersburg councilman worried COVID-19 could spread into community from nursing home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There are fears over coronavirus spreading because of people who live in assisted living facilities venturing out into the community interacting with people in public places. A Petersburg councilmember says he wants to put a stop to it, especially after learning of at least three facilities that are on the health department’s hot spot list.
While Petersburg has seen nearly 300 confirmed cases, one big concern is nursing homes and facilities where residents living in those hotspots can come and go as they please. Three Petersburg facilities have been identified as having a coronavirus outbreak or experiencing what an “outbreak in progress”.
According to city leaders, Battlefield Park had an outbreak but fortunately doesn’t have any active cases or recent deaths. Fillmore Assisted Living has 10 cases and Petersburg Healthcare Center has 43 cases. But Fillmore is at the center of concerns.
“I think we need to take it from under the rug and put it on the table,” Councilmember Charlie Cuthbert said.
At a council meeting Tuesday, Cuthbert explained Fillmore is an open campus, meaning people who live there are free to come and go. Cuthbert says he’s seen several residents all across town.
“Just last week there was testing of the residents and patients, as well as the staff there,” Public Safety Director Ken Miller said.
“So that’s testing but let’s go back to keeping the residents at this hotspot from wandering through the Petersburg community,” Cuthbert responded.
That’s when the city attorney chimed in. “What you would do is have the health department issue an order of quarantine based on their analysis and at that point, we could enforce, but until they issue an order of quarantine, the locality really doesn’t have the authority to take action,” Anthony Williams said.
The Fillmore released the following statement:
“Our facility has quarantined the positive cases of residents and our positive cases of employees have been quarantined in their homes away from our facility and are being monitored by their local Health Departments. We have kept our facility in COVID-19 Stage One restrictions and we monitor our employees and residents with daily checks on health conditions on a check list of possible symptoms of this epidemic. We require all staff to use proper masks, gloves and cleaning disinfectant that has been approved and is being used on a routine daily cleaning. Positive residents are quarantined to a room and are not roaming building or grounds outside their rooms. We provide all residents with a proper mask on a daily to use. Also note that all our current positive cases are all asymptomatic and to this date we have had no fatalities to COVID-19. Please remember we are an assisted living facility which must follow guidelines for residents which includes the inability to restrain them from leaving the building, though our current positive cases are in a stable mind set to know the severity of this situation and have agreed to remain in their rooms…” a company representative said in part.
The Fillmore says those who tested positive are in a stable mindset and understand the severity of this pandemic. They say they’ve agreed to remain in their rooms. Some leaders want more than an agreement. They’re hoping to meet with the health department next week to make it mandatory.
“One of the prime obligations of local government is to protect the public. It’s right at the top of the list,” Cuthbert added.
