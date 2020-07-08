Petersburg councilman worried COVID-19 could spread into community from nursing home

“Our facility has quarantined the positive cases of residents and our positive cases of employees have been quarantined in their homes away from our facility and are being monitored by their local Health Departments. We have kept our facility in COVID-19 Stage One restrictions and we monitor our employees and residents with daily checks on health conditions on a check list of possible symptoms of this epidemic. We require all staff to use proper masks, gloves and cleaning disinfectant that has been approved and is being used on a routine daily cleaning. Positive residents are quarantined to a room and are not roaming building or grounds outside their rooms. We provide all residents with a proper mask on a daily to use. Also note that all our current positive cases are all asymptomatic and to this date we have had no fatalities to COVID-19. Please remember we are an assisted living facility which must follow guidelines for residents which includes the inability to restrain them from leaving the building, though our current positive cases are in a stable mind set to know the severity of this situation and have agreed to remain in their rooms…” a company representative said in part.