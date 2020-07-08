Overnight summer camp struggles during pandemic

“Because of COVID-19, we have had to suspend summer camp in 2020. We have also lost many groups which help support our operations. We have done all that we can to cut back on expenses, such as reducing full time staff (from 7 to 4), cutting expenses across the board, and postponing several important maintenance and upkeep projects. We have managed to reduce yearly expenses by over 50% this year; however, despite these cuts, we anticipate losing roughly $200,000 in 2020! Any donation helps us, and during this time of need we simply ask that you consider giving back to help this wonderful camp that we all love.”