Officials remind boaters to wear life jackets after a dozen deaths so far this year

“Over this long weekend of heightened enforcement, 105 CPOs patrolled 41 bodies of water, conducted 205 patrols that put them in contact with 2,505 boats; which was a 19% increase over the same weekend last year. These patrols and contacts resulted in the arrests of 7 boat operators for Boating under the Influence, 358 boating safety law warnings and the issuance of 205 boating safety citations,” a release from the DWR said.