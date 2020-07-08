Official: Inmate at Virginia jail pepper sprays two guards

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Authorities say an inmate at a Virginia jail pepper sprayed two guards after inmates in a lockdown unit flooded their cells and the man was removed from his cell to shower.
The Virginian-Pilot reports Col. Christopher Walz, interim superintendent at Hampton Roads Regional Jail, said the two guards fell down in the incident, with one hurting a knee and the other suffering a cut on their cheek.
Walz says the injuries were minor, and added that no charges have been filed as of Wednesday afternoon. He says an investigation is continuing.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.