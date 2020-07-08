How to see Comet Neowise

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Comet Neowise, which was just discovered back in March of this year is putting on a show in the early morning sky.
Although you can see it with the naked eye, your best bet is with binoculars. Astronomer Kenneth Wilson sent me this picture of the comet he took on July 8 in Hanover County. The picture was taken with a tripod mounted Canon DSLR with a zoom telephoto lens ISO 3200 f/4.5, 2 second exposure
You’ll need a clear view of the horizon in the Northeast sky. A field or area with no trees is typically best. Even though the comet is racing through space as it orbits the sun, it will appear stationary to the amateur stargazer. It won’t streak across the sky like a meteor.
Comets are sometimes called “dirty snowballs.” When they get close to the sun, they form tails, like the one you can see in Ken Wilson’s picture. The tail points away from the sun, as it is made up of ions carried away from the comet by the solar wind.
You don’t have to wake up early to see this comet. Wilson says “It leaves the morning sky around July 11 and then starts to show up in the evening sky very low in the northwest as soon as it gets dark.” Astronomers are hoping the Comet will get BRIGHTER in the evening and we’ll keep our eyes open!
If you get any good pictures, please email me: afreiden@nbc12.com
Good Luck!
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.