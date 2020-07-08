Gelati Celesti celebrating National Ice Cream Day with four days of events

“We’re so excited to open our new store in Swift Creek. As a way of introducing ourselves to the neighborhood, we’re giving away free scoops from 3:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. during our Grand Opening on Thursday, July 16,” said Steve Rosser, owner and president. “We invite everyone come meet our team, indulge in our ice cream and enjoy a few moments of joy. Of course, safety remains a top priority for our employees and customers, so we’re asking everyone to wear masks when they enter our store.”