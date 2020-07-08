Gelati Celesti celebrating National Ice Cream Day with four days of events

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gelati Celesti is celebrating National Ice Cream Day with four days of delicious events.
National Ice Cream Day is on July 19 but the celebrations will start on July 16 with the opening of its new Chesterfield store, located at 13487 Hull Street Road, Midlothian, Virginia 23112. During the grand opening, customers will get a free scoop of the small-batch ice cream.
“We’re so excited to open our new store in Swift Creek. As a way of introducing ourselves to the neighborhood, we’re giving away free scoops from 3:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. during our Grand Opening on Thursday, July 16,” said Steve Rosser, owner and president. “We invite everyone come meet our team, indulge in our ice cream and enjoy a few moments of joy. Of course, safety remains a top priority for our employees and customers, so we’re asking everyone to wear masks when they enter our store.”
Here is a list of the following events from Gelati Celesti:
- July 16: Swift Creek Grand Opening - Customers get a free scoop of ice cream from 3-10 p.m. (Swift Creek store only).
- July 17: Christmas in July - Four of Gelati Celesti’s most popular holiday flavors will be available while supplies last, including Peppermint, Pumpkin Gingersnap, Eggnog, and Cinnamon. Store hours are 12-10 p.m.
- July 18: Make it a Sundae Saturday - Customers get a free sundae upgrade with the purchase of any size serving of ice cream. Store hours are 12-10 p.m.
- July 19: National Ice Cream Day Giveaways & Raffle - Customers who stop and enjoy a scoop (or two) at regular prices can win all sorts of treats, including Gelati Celesti shirts and gift cards. Store hours are 12-10 p.m.
Also, between July 16-19, Richmond customers can post a photo of themselves with a Gelati Celesti ice cream mustache on social media with the hashtag #GelatiMustache for a chance to win an Ice Cream Party for 50 people with the Gelati Celesti truck. The posts must be shared publically on Instagram or on Gelati Celesti’s main Facebook page. The winner will be announced on July 20.
Customers are asked to wear face masks and social distance to ensure the health and safety of employees and customers.
