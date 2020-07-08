Forecast: Watching for downpours Thursday and Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and humid weather continues the next few days, but we’re watching the potential for higher rain chances Thursday into Friday as low pressure moves north
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible, higher chances for rain south. Richmond likely dry again. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY AND FRIDAY for potential heavy rainfall eastern Virginia from possible tropical system moving north along the Carolina coast.
2 day Rain total in RVA looks to be around 1/2 to 1″
1-2″ likely EAST of I-95.
1/2″ or Less WEST of I-95
THURSDAY: Partly sunny early, then showers and thunderstorms developing afternoon and continuing at night. Rain could be heavy at times eastern Virginia. Lows low 70s, highs upper 80s. (Rain Chance 60%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with showers mainly early in the day. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with numerous showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
