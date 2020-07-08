Chesterfield County cold case from 2003 reopened, ruled as homicide

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A cold case from 2003 in Chesterfield County has recently been reopened and ruled as a homicide.
At approximately 2:45 p.m. on July 7, 2003, a man’s body, later identified as Charles W. Cole, 79, was found floating in a private pond in the 9700 block of Coalboro Road.
Cole’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME), where at the time, it was determined that Cole’s cause of death was an accidental drowning.
According to police, they did not suspect foul play.
In Feb. 2019, after examining Cole’s remains again, the OCME indicated that Cole had been stabbed multiple times, determining Chesterfield County police to re-classify the cause of death as a homicide.
Police are continuing to investigate this case.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
