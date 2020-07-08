Broadway In Richmond announces 12th season, upcoming shows

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Broadway In Richmond has announced its 12th season along with upcoming shows.
The 12th season will feature two Richmond premieres and three Broadway classics in 2021 at the Altria Theater.
A list of shows will include:
- Jesus Christ Superstar, Feb. 2021
- Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner a& Loewe’s My Fair Lady, May 2021
- Mean Girls, July 2021
- Anastasia, Aug. 2021
- Hairspray, Aug. 2021
Current subscribers can renew their subscriptions starting today, Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
New subscriptions will go on sale later this fall with the exact date to be announced soon and individual show tickets will be announced as each performance approaches.
Group sales opportunities will be available for all shows.
