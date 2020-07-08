Blood Drive held in memory of Lt. Brad Clark

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A blood drive, hosted by the American Red Cross, will be held in memory of Lieutenant Brad Clark, who died in the line of duty last week while responding to a crash on I-295 as Hurricane Michael moved through the area.
Lt. Clark was a native of Hanover County and a member of the Hanover Fire-EMS Department starting in 2005, giving selflessly to firefighters across the country helping them to expand their knowledge.
Lt. Clark was also a founding board member of The 350′ Line Inc., which is a Richmond-based non-profit corporation created to further the education of firefighters across the state.
A devoted and loving husband, father and son, Lt. Clark developed and taught training programs impacting thousands of firefighters across the country.
The blood drive for Lt. Clark will take place on July 16 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Station 13 located on 8375 New Ashcake Road.
Red Cross asks all attendees to wear a mask. Masks will also be provided if guests do not have one.
Appointments are required to donate. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
To make an appointment, click here and use the sponsor code, ‘Hanover Fire’ or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
