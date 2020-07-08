Attorney General Herring provides update to end state’s rape kit backlog

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Attorney General Herring will be providing an update to end Virginia’s rape kit backlog.
Attorney General Herring along with the Virginia Department of Forensic Science and local law enforcement agencies will eliminate a backlog of thousands of pre-2016 untested PERK kits held by law enforcement. Some of those rape kits are decades old.
The PERK testing initiative is one part of Attorney General Herring’s larger effort to change the culture around sexual violence in Virginia.
Along with eliminating the rape kit backlog, Attorney General Herring invested in training to make trauma-informed, survivor-centered responses the new standard and has worked with DFS to launch the state’s first electronic statewide PERK tracking system and has brought on additional personnel to support survivors.
The press conference will take place on July 8 at 10 a.m. at the Barbara Johns Building Atrium.
