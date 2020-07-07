17-year-old killed in overnight shooting in Henrico

17-year-old killed in overnight shooting in Henrico
Death investigation on Crown Grant Court, Henrico (Source: NBC12/Eric Everington)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 7, 2020 at 3:04 AM EDT - Updated July 7 at 10:07 AM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police say a death investigation is underway in the county’s West End after a 17-year-old juvenile was shot.

Police were called to the 9500 block of Crown Court around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to respond to a firearms violation.

First responders arrived on the scene and located a 17-year-old male shot.

Police say the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information should contact Henrico police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

