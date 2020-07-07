Woman pleads guilty to $2.8 million in Medicaid fraud

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Texas woman has pleaded guilty to defrauding the Virginia Medicaid Program out of more than $2.8 million.
According to a release from Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger, Katrina Lynch, 39, of Cypress, owned and operated A Tender Heart, LLC, a company based in Midlothian.
“A Tender Heart was enrolled with the Virginia Medicaid Program as a Service Facilitator, a Medicaid provider that ensures Medicaid recipients receive needed and required services. Between 2011 and 2018, Lynch routinely submitted bills to Medicaid for services that her company never provided,” a release said.
Officials said Lynch submitted bills to Medicaid for services supposedly given to recipients who died, hospitalized, recipients that transferred to other service facilitators and recipients that had not been visited by any company employees for months.
Lynch pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced in December.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.