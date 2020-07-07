Virginia still allows hospitals to move some patients to nursing homes without COVID-19 testing, despite pleas from providers

Within a week after Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico reopened its doors to new admissions, the nursing home accepted a handful of what medical director Dr. Jim Wright referred to as “unknowns” — residents who had been transferred from the hospital without being tested for COVID-19.
The facility, which had just weathered one of the deadliest nursing home outbreaks in the country, had established its own strict testing program for patients in response. When the newly admitted residents were tested onsite, one came back positive. Luckily, Wright said, Canterbury already had a separate quarantine unit set up for new arrivals. But he still described the positive result as a “pretty tense time” for the facility, which lost a total of 51 residents to the disease.
“I am very hesitant now to accept any patient who has not had at least one test,” he added. “You just want to know what’s coming through your door.”
In Virginia, though, hospitals can release patients to nursing homes without COVID-19 testing as long as the patient isn’t displaying any symptoms of the disease, despite repeated pleas from industry groups over the past two months to change course. The state isn’t alone — current recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention specifically emphasize that “testing should not be required prior to the transfer of a resident from an acute-care facility to a nursing home.”
But amid a disjointed federal response, a nationwide wave of virus deaths at nursing homes and strong evidence of asymptomatic spread among early nursing home outbreaks in Washington, some states are taking matters into their own hands.
Florida, which banned the transfer of COVID-positive patients from hospitals to nursing homes, passed an emergency rule in early May forbidding hospitals from discharging residents to any long-term care facility without two consecutive negative tests within 24 hours. Industry groups in Virginia — where nearly 60 percent of all COVID-19 deaths are linked to outbreaks in long-term care facilities — began asking the state to reconsider its own guidance around the same time.
In a May 5 letter to Gov. Ralph Northam, leaders from the state’s largest long-term care associations — LeadingAge Virginia, the Virginia Assisted Living Association, and the Virginia Healthcare Association-Virginia Center for Assisted Living — asked the state to direct resources toward “priority testing” of all patients discharged from hospitals to long-term care settings.
“We are aware of situations of asymptomatic individuals discharged from hospitals and admitted to long term care facilities who test positive at a later date,” the letter reads. “While we understand the challenges associated with testing asymptomatic individuals, waiting for these residents to develop symptoms almost guarantees additional infections.”
Behind the scenes, some leaders had been even more insistent. In an April 30 email to Dr. Laurie Forlano, head of Virginia’s long-term care task force and the state’s deputy commissioner for population health, LeadingAge Virginia CEO Melissa Andrews wrote that long-term care providers “desperately need[ed]” asymptomatic patients to be tested before being discharged.
In the emails, obtained by the Mercury through a Freedom of Information Act request, Andrews wrote that the current guidelines were even more confusing given the state’s soon-to-be-lifted ban on elective procedures and the announcement by some hospital systems that patients would be tested for COVID-19 before receiving treatment.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.