Traffic increases on Virginia Capital Trail from social distancing, physical activity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are turning to the outdoors and the Virginia Capital Trail to practice social distancing and engage in physical activity.
According to Capital Trial e-counters, traffic on the Virginia Capital Trail has increased by 65% in trail counts compared to last year’s month of March. Trail counters are set in designated areas along the trail to collect usage data.
The Capital Trail is serving as a valuable and vital community resource during the pandemic.
The Capital Trail allows individuals and families to get fresh air, exercise, connect to nature, and in some cases, serve as a transportation route for residents to visit grocery stores or support local restaurants with carry-out.
The Greensprings section which extends from Jamestown High School to the beginning of the Colonial Parkway saw an increase of 81%.
The Chickahominy Riverfront section, which takes you past cornfields and woods towards James City County’s Chickahominy Riverfront Park, recorded a 53% increase while the Four Mile Creek section located near Dorey Park had a 62% increase.
“We are excited to see so many people practicing social distancing and enjoying outdoor activity on the Virginia Capital Trail. We know how valuable it is for people, especially when dealing with stressful situations, to find solace and connection in outdoor activity,” Cat Anthony, Executive Director of the Virginia Capital Trail said.
Additional information can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.