Police: Woman found dead in Henrico cornfield was missing person from Richmond

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police have identified the body of a woman found in a cornfield Tuesday as a missing person from Richmond.
Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to an area on New Market Road near Rockingham Street for a suspicious situation involving a vehicle in a cornfield.
Upon arrival, police found a woman’s body not far from a vehicle partially hidden by the tall stalks of corn.
On Wednesday Henrico police identified the woman as Hope Ann Aheimer, 26, of Henrico.
Aheimer was last seen Saturday, July 4 around 11 p.m. leaving a business where she was employed in the 1700 block of Dock Street in Richmond.
On Sunday around 5:30 p.m. a missing persons report was filed with Richmond Police.
“Friends and family assisted by posting to social media to alert our community of the disappearance,” a Henrico police spokesman said.
At this time Henrico police have classified this as a death investigation. Aheimer’s cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
“While details were limited yesterday, Henrico police detectives must work closely with the Richmond Police Department to verify any victim’s identity,” Henrico police said. “In this incident, Ms. Aheimer was reported missing in Richmond and located in Henrico County. Communication among agencies, as well as the family of any victim, is essential in any investigation.”
“Strange; it’s kind of unusual out here in the country,” said Bruce Pegram. “Not much happens out here.”
Pegram lives near New Market Road and stumbled upon the death investigation.
“I was like ‘aww man, what is going on?’” he said.
Police found a woman’s body along with a car around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. Only NBC12 was there when a wrecker arrived to haul away the blue-green Mitsubishi. Pegram wonders how the car got through the tall, strong corn husks.
“It’s hard to walk in it. Usually, they’re planted like 6 inches apart…You’re not going to get a car through there, not unless you’re going a bit of speed maybe,” he speculated.
Police have not yet revealed how they believe it happened but they call the whole situation suspicious.
“The corn was knocked over so there is a pathway there that detectives are consistently using to be able to access in and out to the roadways,” said Lt. Matt Pecka.
Although this happened in Henrico, a Richmond police detective showed up, likely due to a missing person’s case out of the city.
“We have partnered with our neighboring agency, Richmond, who has had a representative on scene, but we’re still trying to piece everything together to determine exactly what occurred,” Pecka added.
As they work the case, neighbors are left stunned by a tragedy unfolding so close to home.
“Terrible, that’s terrible,” Pegram said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call Henrico Police, specifically Detective Ensor, at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.