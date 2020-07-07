‘I was shocked': 17-year-old killed in overnight shooting in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the county’s West End.
Police were called to the 9500 block of Crown Court in the Springfield Apartment complex around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting.
“There were at least nine shots,” said one neighbor. “It was rapid fire.”
When first responders arrived on the scene, they located a 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
“I was shocked,” said Ralph Parker, who lives in the area. “This is a quiet community; just shocked.”
Parker typically goes on daily walks throughout the Springfield Apartment complex and others nearby. After hearing what unfolded on Crown Court, it has left Parker feeling uneasy.
“If our youth, if they’re not safe, then that makes me feel unsafe,” he added. “I’ve walked this neighborhood; I’ve walked it at 10 o’clock at night, I’ve never had any problems at all,” said Sandra Murphy, who lives nearby.
Some residents believe an altercation Monday afternoon is what led to the shooting, however police have not released those details.
A vehicle was also found with a bullet hole
“I don’t know what transpired and I don’t know what was going on there, but this is what I do know - the cost of that young man’s life is unacceptable,” Murphy said. “Murder is unacceptable.”
On Tuesday afternoon a couple who claimed to be the parents of the victim arrived to try and find answers of their own.
The couple was seen knocking on several doors in the complex speaking with neighbors.
One neighbor said the family lived in a nearby jurisdiction, not Henrico. However, another neighbor said the victim had been staying with a friend for several weeks at the complex.
“We have to be mindful of our youth; they’re the future of tomorrow,” Parker said. “If they’re not safe then we have to make sure the apartment complexes and families feel safe.”
Police have not released the victim’s name since he is a juvenile.
Anyone with information should contact Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
